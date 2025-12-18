Stolen Plane Crashes Into Hangar

A Cessna 172 that is believed to have been stolen from a Los Angeles area flight school crashed into a hangar at Van Nuys Airport early Thursday morning, prompting a joint investigation involving federal and local law enforcement. Officials said the allegedly stolen plane was taken before dawn from a flight training facility at the airport. The FBI confirmed it is assisting Los Angeles Airport Police in response to the incident, which occurred at one of the nation’s busiest general aviation airports.

The stolen plane impacted the exterior of a hangar at approximately 5 a.m., shortly after it was taken. Authorities told NBC4 that the aircraft never left the ground, instead striking the building while taxiing. Images showed the nose of the aircraft embedded in the side of the structure, with damage visible to the hangar wall. The plane was later repositioned and moved into a nearby hangar.

Law enforcement officials said one person was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and aircraft theft. No injuries were reported, and investigators have not confirmed whether additional suspects are being sought. The FBI and LAX police remained on the scene through the morning. As of midday Thursday, officials had not released further details on how the aircraft was accessed or whether the suspect had any connection to the school.