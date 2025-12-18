Aviation News

Stolen Plane Crashes Into Hangar

Authorities said the stolen plane never left the ground.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Van Nuys Airport via Facebook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A stolen Cessna 172 from a flight school crashed into a hangar at Van Nuys Airport early Thursday morning.
  • The aircraft never left the ground, striking the hangar while taxiing, and no injuries were reported.
  • One person was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and aircraft theft, with the FBI assisting local law enforcement in the investigation.
A Cessna 172 that is believed to have been stolen from a Los Angeles area flight school crashed into a hangar at Van Nuys Airport early Thursday morning, prompting a joint investigation involving federal and local law enforcement. Officials said the allegedly stolen plane was taken before dawn from a flight training facility at the airport. The FBI confirmed it is assisting Los Angeles Airport Police in response to the incident, which occurred at one of the nation’s busiest general aviation airports.

The stolen plane impacted the exterior of a hangar at approximately 5 a.m., shortly after it was taken. Authorities told NBC4 that the aircraft never left the ground, instead striking the building while taxiing. Images showed the nose of the aircraft embedded in the side of the structure, with damage visible to the hangar wall. The plane was later repositioned and moved into a nearby hangar.

Law enforcement officials said one person was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and aircraft theft. No injuries were reported, and investigators have not confirmed whether additional suspects are being sought. The FBI and LAX police remained on the scene through the morning. As of midday Thursday, officials had not released further details on how the aircraft was accessed or whether the suspect had any connection to the school.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

