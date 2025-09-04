TBM Safety Program Shows Early Success With Flight Data Monitoring

The TBM Proficient Pilot Program (TBM-PPP), launched at the 2024 Avex Aviation Safety Seminar, has released its first-year report, highlighting more than 70,000 accident-free flight hours from 50 participating members. The group says it is the first independent TBM pilot association to apply airline-style Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) to general aviation, creating what organizers say is a new benchmark for safety in high-performance personal aircraft. The program is targeting 100 members in three years with a goal of zero accidents.

Among the early results, five pilots achieved full compliance with Daher’s Stabilized Approach Criteria (SAC), while 39 surpassed 90 percent compliance. The group says historical data shows that when pilot compliance to Daher’s SAC is above 75 percent, no landing accidents have been recorded.

“TBM-PPP is demonstrating that data-driven discipline, combined with mentorship and community, can significantly reduce accidents in general aviation,” program moderator John Buzza said.

Members commit to standardized procedures, Safety Management Systems, and maintaining a “Me & My TBM” score of 80 percent or higher, supported by peer mentoring and flight data review.

Comparative ADS-B analysis of more than 250,000 TBM flights since 2021 shows program members consistently outperforming the wider fleet in stabilized approach compliance.

“This isn’t just about data—it’s about turning that data into action pilots take every flight,” said Christopher Turnbull, CEO of CS&A Insurance, in a release.