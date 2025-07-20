Teen Killed When Floatplane Flips Onto Dock

A 16-year-old boy is dead and two people on an Ultravia Pelican Sport 2000 homebuilt had minor injuries when the float-equipped aircraft ran into a pontoon boat and flipped onto a dock on Lake Scugog, north of Toronto on Friday. The boy was standing on the dock when the mishap occurred and died at the scene. The pilot was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and a passenger was treated at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board traveled to the scene and investigator Peter Rowntree told CP24 the mishap will be fully investigated. “We have to look at what our witnesses have to say. We need to talk to the pilot to see what he has to say about what happened with this accident today,” Rowntree said on Friday. “We need to look at the wreckage, see if there were any anomalies to be found with the actual wreckage. Document the site and look for any perishable information that might glean some more information on what happened today.”