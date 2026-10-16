Tesla Roadster Takes Flight

Tesla demonstrated a flying version of its next-generation Roadster on Thursday at SpaceX’s testing facility in McGregor, Texas. The electric sports car briefly became airborne during two demonstrations, using compressed-air thrusters to maneuver through the air before landing on its wheels. The unveiling follows years of claims by CEO Elon Musk that the vehicle would be capable of flight.

During the demonstration, the unoccupied Roadster drove up a curved ramp and continued upside down before leaving the structure, rotating in midair and landing upright. A second demonstration showed the car using its thrusters to fly over a row of parked Tesla vehicles.

SpaceX-Derived Propulsion

The Roadster uses an underbody fan system to generate suction and maintain traction, including while traveling upside down. Tesla engineering vice president Lars Moravy said the vehicle carries approximately 600 liters of compressed air in two pressure vessels and uses 10 thruster nozzles for propulsion and maneuvering.

According to Reuters, Tesla plans three versions of the Roadster, including a single-seat Rocket variant equipped with a full flight system. Production is currently targeted for 2028. Musk said the vehicle’s attitude-control and rear thrusters could allow it to perform rolls and other maneuvers in midair.

“Now, I should say that this is not necessarily a safety optimized car,” Musk said during the presentation. “Okay. But it takes the fun meter to 11 out of 10.”

The demonstrations were conducted autonomously without anyone inside the Roadster. Musk said the decision was intended to avoid endangering anyone during the stunts. He also acknowledged uncertainty about whether the vehicle would be legal to operate in all jurisdictions.

FAA Certification Questions

The demonstration raises regulatory questions about the Roadster’s potential operation as an aircraft. Under FAA regulations, an aircraft is broadly defined as a device used or intended for flight, regardless of its ability to operate on roads. The agency previously issued an experimental airworthiness certificate for another flying-car developer, Alef Aeronautics, permitting restricted testing and demonstrations.

Tesla has not publicly outlined an FAA certification pathway for the Roadster’s proposed flying capability, and Thursday’s demonstration did not establish whether the vehicle could perform sustained flight.