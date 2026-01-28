Textron Posts Strong Q4, Forecasts Growth For 2026

Textron Inc. ended 2025 on a high note, reporting fourth-quarter revenue of $4.18 billion— up 15.6 percent from a year earlier, the company announced Wednesday.

Textron attributed the results to a recovery in aircraft deliveries and continued strength in its military portfolio, while projecting higher revenue and earnings in 2026.

The manufacturer said Textron Aviation led the quarter’s performance with revenue of $1.7 billion, a 36% increase from last year as production recovered from a labor strike that disrupted operations in late 2024. The segment delivered 49 jets during the quarter, up from 32 a year earlier, along with 43 commercial turboprops. Segment profit rose to $208 million, more than double the prior year, and backlog ended the quarter at $7.7 billion.

Last year, the company confirmed it will conclude production of its Beechcraft Baron G58 and Bonanza G36 models once all current orders are fulfilled, as part of its strategy to invest in new products and prepare for the Beechcraft Denali.

Bell also contributed to a strong fourth-quarter, reporting revenue of $1.3 billion, up 11%, primarily due to higher military sales tied to the U.S. Army’s MV-75 program. Commercial helicopter deliveries were flat at 78 aircraft. Meanwhile, fourth-quarter revenue at Textron eAviation fell to $7 million from $11 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to 2026, Textron expects revenue around $15.5 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.40 to $6.60 per share, thanks to strong demand and ongoing work on programs like Bell’s MV-75.

“We are well positioned to continue investing in our products and capabilities to drive growth and long-term value for our shareholders,” said Textron CEO Lisa M. Atherton.