Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Three Killed in Oregon Helicopter Midair Collision

Flight instructor, student pilot and another pilot died after two helicopters collided near McMinnville Municipal Airport.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Three Killed in Oregon Helicopter Midair Collision
[Credit: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Three people died after two helicopters collided in mid-air near McMinnville Municipal Airport in Oregon.
  • The collision involved a Robinson R22 conducting an instructional flight and an Airbus AS350 on a maintenance flight, with all three occupants identified as fatalities.
  • The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating the accident, with no cause determined at this time.
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Three people were killed Thursday afternoon after two helicopters collided in midair near McMinnville Municipal Airport in Oregon. According to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred around 2:10 p.m. Oct. 29, sending both aircraft into a field adjacent to Highway 233 southeast of McMinnville.

Aircraft and Victims Identified

A Robinson R22 and an Airbus AS350 were involved in the accident. The Robinson carried 22-year-old flight instructor Maddie Aasbo of Texas and a student pilot from the United Kingdom whose identity has not yet been released. The sole occupant of the Airbus was identified as 38-year-old Tyler Delane Sturdevant of Newberg, Oregon. The NTSB said the Robinson was conducting an instructional flight while the Airbus was on a maintenance flight.

“I heard the helicopter noise, I bent over to do something and then boom I looked up and everything was going down,” witness Leo Rodriquez told local KPTV. “There was a larger one [helicopter] intact still, the tail end of it was struck and then it turned and it propelled down and the other one dropped straight down.”

Investigation Underway

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals involved, their families, and everyone affected by this event,” Jerry Trimble Helicopters, a flight training company based at McMinnville Municipal Airport, said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

The company confirmed that one of its helicopters was involved and said it was cooperating with investigators.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the accident, and the NTSB will lead the inquiry. No cause has been determined. The collision comes less than a year after two helicopters collided near Hammonton, New Jersey, in December 2025, killing both pilots.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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