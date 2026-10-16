New FAA Tool Helps Pilots Check Medication Restrictions

The FAA has introduced a new online tool allowing pilots and air traffic controllers to review medication guidance and associated waiting periods. The MedGuide, developed by the FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine, provides information on medications considered acceptable for aviation duties. The initial version includes approved medications, while future updates are expected to add conditionally acceptable and prohibited drugs.

Medication Wait Times

The tool provides guidance on initial waiting periods after starting a medication, restrictions following subsequent doses and observation periods after discontinuing treatment. The FAA notes that these intervals depend on the medication, its potential side effects and the underlying medical condition being treated.

“When starting a new medication, in most cases, a 48-hour wait time is required before returning to safety-related duties,” the FAA states in its guidance. “This period allows the medication to take effect and ensures no aeromedically significant side effects develop.”

The agency notes that some medications require longer observation periods, while others may allow shorter intervals.

Additional Guidance Planned

The FAA cautions that an acceptable medication does not automatically establish a pilot’s fitness to fly. Medical certification decisions must also account for the underlying condition, clinical stability and potential adverse reactions. The agency says MedGuide should not serve as the sole basis for aeromedical determinations and plans to expand the reference in subsequent releases.

The rollout follows congressional efforts to make medication guidance more accessible to aviation professionals. In September, a House committee advanced legislation that would require the FAA to publish comprehensive medication guidance, including prohibited drugs and periods when aviation duties must be restricted. The proposal remains separate from the new tool, which is currently available through the FAA’s medical certification resources.