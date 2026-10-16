Aviation News

New FAA Tool Helps Pilots Check Medication Restrictions

The online tool provides information on acceptable medications and required waiting periods.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
New FAA Tool Helps Pilots Check Medication Restrictions
[Credit: Redvedma | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has launched "MedGuide," a new online tool providing pilots and air traffic controllers with guidance on acceptable medications and associated waiting periods for aviation duties.
  • The tool details initial waiting periods, often a 48-hour minimum for new medications, and subsequent restrictions, with specific intervals varying based on the drug and potential side effects.
  • The FAA emphasizes that MedGuide should not be the sole basis for aeromedical decisions, as fitness to fly also depends on the underlying medical condition, clinical stability, and potential adverse reactions.
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The FAA has introduced a new online tool allowing pilots and air traffic controllers to review medication guidance and associated waiting periods. The MedGuide, developed by the FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine, provides information on medications considered acceptable for aviation duties. The initial version includes approved medications, while future updates are expected to add conditionally acceptable and prohibited drugs.

Medication Wait Times

The tool provides guidance on initial waiting periods after starting a medication, restrictions following subsequent doses and observation periods after discontinuing treatment. The FAA notes that these intervals depend on the medication, its potential side effects and the underlying medical condition being treated.

“When starting a new medication, in most cases, a 48-hour wait time is required before returning to safety-related duties,” the FAA states in its guidance. “This period allows the medication to take effect and ensures no aeromedically significant side effects develop.”

The agency notes that some medications require longer observation periods, while others may allow shorter intervals.

Additional Guidance Planned

The FAA cautions that an acceptable medication does not automatically establish a pilot’s fitness to fly. Medical certification decisions must also account for the underlying condition, clinical stability and potential adverse reactions. The agency says MedGuide should not serve as the sole basis for aeromedical determinations and plans to expand the reference in subsequent releases.

The rollout follows congressional efforts to make medication guidance more accessible to aviation professionals. In September, a House committee advanced legislation that would require the FAA to publish comprehensive medication guidance, including prohibited drugs and periods when aviation duties must be restricted. The proposal remains separate from the new tool, which is currently available through the FAA’s medical certification resources.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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