Aviation News

Turkish C-130 Crashes in Georgia

Search and rescue efforts are underway near Georgia's border with Azerbaijan.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By:
Ryan Ewing
Turkish C-130 Crashes in Georgia
[Credit: Ali _Cobanoglu | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Turkish Air Force C-130E cargo plane crashed in Georgia near the Azerbaijani border while flying from Ganja, Azerbaijan, to Turkey.
  • Twenty people were aboard the aircraft, and leaders from Turkey and Azerbaijan have confirmed the deaths of servicemen.
  • Search and rescue operations were immediately launched, and an investigation is underway regarding the crash of the 57-year-old C-130E.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Turkish Air Force C-130E cargo plane crashed Tuesday in Georgia near its border with Azerbaijan. Flight tracking data showed the aircraft was en route from Ganja, Azerbaijan, to Turkey. In a statement, the Turkish Defense Ministry said search and rescue operations began immediately in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities.

Twenty people were aboard, the Defense Ministry said, although there are no details yet on casualties. The Georgian Interior Ministry said the aircraft went down in the Sighnaghi municipality, near the Azerbaijani border, and confirmed an investigation had been opened.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed the crash during remarks in Ankara, saying efforts were ongoing to reach the wreckage.

“We learned with deep sorrow that our C-130 military aircraft, which was coming to our country from Azerbaijan today, crashed on the Georgia–Azerbaijan border,” Erdoğan said. “May Allah have mercy on our martyrs.”

Video circulated by local outlets appeared to show parts of the aircraft spiraling down and leaving a trail of white smoke or fuel before impact.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to Turkey, saying the crash resulted in the deaths of Turkish servicemen.

“We were deeply saddened by the tragic news of the loss of servicemen in the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo plane, which took off from Ganja and crashed in Georgian territory,” Aliyev said.

The Georgian Air Navigation Authority stated that radar contact with the C-130 was lost shortly after it entered Georgian airspace and that no distress signals were received.

The C-130 Hercules, a four-engine turboprop widely used for personnel transport and logistical operations, remains a mainstay of the Turkish military fleet. This particular aircraft was a 57-year-old C-130E, originally in service with the Royal Saudi Air Force before entering Turkish service in 2010.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE