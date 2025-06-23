Ukraine Buys Drone-Fighting LSA

Ukraine has reportedly added a drone fighting LSA to its fleet of warplanes. In a report from the Paris Air Show, YouTuber Ate Chuet says the ULM Shark, a speedy light aircraft made in the Czech Republic has been equipped with drone detection and jamming gear to fight against the Russian drones that have become one of the biggest threats in the current conflict. The Shark can reach speeds of more than 160 knots behind either a Rotax 914is engine. It can also loiter for as long as 12 hours.

The electronic warfare version has an exterior pod that carries the drone buster. Some of the components pick up signals from the Russian attack drones and the others jam the GPS and the video and control frequencies. The plane can disable drones within a three mile radius. The plane has a ballistic parachute and also comes with an oxygen generator that allows operations as high as 18,000 feet.