US Aviation Awarded $835M Air Force Training Contract

Texas-based US Aviation Academy has been awarded an $835.6 million contract to provide initial pilot training for the U.S. Air Force, according to a December federal contract announcement. The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity agreement supports Air Education and Training Command requirements and is scheduled to run through Dec. 18, 2035.

The contract provides foundational aviation training for U.S. government and international military student candidates entering Initial Pilot Training. Instruction will be conducted using contractor-provided aircraft, simulators, curriculum and instructional services under a performance-based model. Training will take place at multiple locations, including Denton (DTO) and San Marcos (HYI), Texas, and Peachtree City (FFC), Georgia. The announcement states the award followed a competitive acquisition process that drew eight offers.

According to the contract notice, training services will be performed across the three sites over the next decade, with fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds partially obligated at the time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron is listed as the contracting activity. US Aviation Academy, founded in Denton in 2006, has previously supported military and civilian flight training programs in the U.S. and abroad.