J.D. Vance on Holiday Air Traffic: ‘It Could Be a Disaster’

Following a White House roundtable with airline executives and labor leaders Thursday afternoon, Vice President J.D. Vance and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy held a press conference where they warned of growing pressure on the nation’s federal aviation workforce.

“I just want to hear from people about the stresses of the aviation industry in light of the fact of the shutdown,” Vance said. “Everybody here is very worried that we’re going to see more delays, more stresses on the people who are actually making the aviation system run … I worry about the air traffic controllers who, of course, make this entire system extra safe.”

Duffy said disruptions are growing worse at major airports as the shutdown continues.

“We’ve seen blips and flips—whether it’s LAX or it’s Atlanta or it’s Dallas—you’re seeing impacts of this shutdown on our airspace,” he said. “Our air traffic controllers, their first paycheck they missed… that was early October. They just missed their full paycheck.”

"Everybody here is very worried…

He noted that while safety has been maintained, continued missed payments are increasing strain on essential personnel, including TSA and technical employees.

“As this shutdown continues, you’re going to see more pressure on controllers, more pressure on TSA workers, and that’s going to have real impact,” he said.

Asked about the outlook for the upcoming holiday travel season, Vance said the situation could worsen sharply if the shutdown persists.

“It could be a disaster,” he said. “At that point you’re talking about people who have missed three paychecks… What happens when the security lines are not an hour long but they’re four hours long?”

Duffy echoed that concern, noting that November typically brings heavier traffic.

“As we go into November, travel picks up as people start to look at going to their families,” he said. “If you don’t have air traffic controllers who are being paid, they may want to stay in the job, but they cannot.”