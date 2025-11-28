Venezuela Shuts Out Six International Airlines After US Dispute

Venezuela on Wednesday banned six international carriers from its airspace, further flaming tensions with the United States. The move comes just days after the airlines temporarily paused operations in the country, citing safety concerns after a notice of “[a] potentially hazardous situation” from the FAA.

The National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), Venezuela’s aviation authority, announced they had revoked the landing and takeoff rights of Iberia, TAP Air Portugal, GOL, LATAM, Avianca, and Turkish Airlines.

The dispute began last week when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) warning of heightened security risks in the region due to increased U.S. military activity in the Caribbean. In response, the six carriers suspended their flights to Caracas.

On Monday, Venezuelan authorities issued a strict 48-hour ultimatum demanding the resumption of services. When the airlines failed to comply, their operating permits were terminated.

Recently the U.S. government has carried out a number of strikes on Venezuelan boats that officials accuse of carrying drugs. According to the BBC, the U.S. has conducted operations against at least 21 boats, killing over 80 people.

Multiple airlines said they had no intention of cancelling flights to Venezuela outright, and wished to resume operations once safety conditions were achieved.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel called the decision “totally disproportionate,” but said that his country, which is home to TAP Air Portugal, hopes to see things reversed through diplomatic avenues.

“What we have to do is, through our embassy, ​​make the Venezuelan authorities aware that this measure is disproportionate, that we have no intention of cancelling our routes to Venezuela, and that we only did this for security reasons,” he said in a statement.