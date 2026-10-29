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Vickers Announces 235-Knot FAST4 Aircraft

Four-seat carbon fiber design targets 1,300 nautical miles of range, folding wings and a 1,520-pound useful load.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Vickers Announces 235-Knot FAST4 Aircraft
[Credit: Vickers Aircraft Company]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Vickers Aircraft USA is developing the FAST4, a four-seat, single-engine piston aircraft targeting a maximum cruise speed of 235 KTAS and a 1,300 nautical mile range.
  • Key features include an all-carbon-fiber airframe, folding wings (reducing hangar space by 50%), a 1,520-pound useful load, IFR capability, and a BRS whole-aircraft parachute system.
  • The FAST4 will be manufactured in the United States, utilizing technology from the company's WAVE amphibian, and is expected to benefit from the FAA's new MOSAIC regulations.
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Vickers Aircraft USA on Thursday announced plans to develop the FAST4, a four-seat, single-engine piston aircraft targeting a maximum cruise speed of 235 KTAS and a range of 1,300 nautical miles. The low-wing aircraft will feature an all-carbon-fiber airframe and folding wings, according to a company news release.

Aircraft Specifications

Vickers said it is targeting a useful load of 1,520 pounds and fuel capacity of 102 gallons. The company is designing the aircraft to carry four adults with full fuel over its projected range. The aircraft’s folding wings are expected to reduce required hangar space by 50%. Plans also call for IFR capability and a BRS whole-aircraft parachute system. Vickers is considering Garmin AXIS flight displays and Autoland technology.

The FAST4 draws on technology developed for the company’s WAVE amphibian, which completed flight testing in 2023. Vickers said it plans to use common components and systems across both aircraft to reduce development and manufacturing costs. The company also says it has conducted destructive testing of its carbon fiber manufacturing technology.

“FAST4 has been on our drawing board for some time,” CEO Paul Vickers said. “We have monitored what pilots are asking for: performance, useful load, range, safety in an aircraft that is affordable to own. Now we are bringing those ideas together in one exciting new aircraft.”

U.S. Manufacturing Plans

Vickers intends to manufacture both aircraft in the United States and says discussions are underway with several states about a potential production site. The company expects to benefit from the FAA’s MOSAIC regulations, which introduced expanded aircraft certification requirements under Part 22 in July. The WAVE is currently in its certification phase, according to Vickers.

The company has yet not announced an engine selection, pricing, a first-flight date or a production timeline for the FAST4.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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