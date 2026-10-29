Vickers Announces 235-Knot FAST4 Aircraft

Vickers Aircraft USA on Thursday announced plans to develop the FAST4, a four-seat, single-engine piston aircraft targeting a maximum cruise speed of 235 KTAS and a range of 1,300 nautical miles. The low-wing aircraft will feature an all-carbon-fiber airframe and folding wings, according to a company news release.

Aircraft Specifications

Vickers said it is targeting a useful load of 1,520 pounds and fuel capacity of 102 gallons. The company is designing the aircraft to carry four adults with full fuel over its projected range. The aircraft’s folding wings are expected to reduce required hangar space by 50%. Plans also call for IFR capability and a BRS whole-aircraft parachute system. Vickers is considering Garmin AXIS flight displays and Autoland technology.

The FAST4 draws on technology developed for the company’s WAVE amphibian, which completed flight testing in 2023. Vickers said it plans to use common components and systems across both aircraft to reduce development and manufacturing costs. The company also says it has conducted destructive testing of its carbon fiber manufacturing technology.

“FAST4 has been on our drawing board for some time,” CEO Paul Vickers said. “We have monitored what pilots are asking for: performance, useful load, range, safety in an aircraft that is affordable to own. Now we are bringing those ideas together in one exciting new aircraft.”

U.S. Manufacturing Plans

Vickers intends to manufacture both aircraft in the United States and says discussions are underway with several states about a potential production site. The company expects to benefit from the FAA’s MOSAIC regulations, which introduced expanded aircraft certification requirements under Part 22 in July. The WAVE is currently in its certification phase, according to Vickers.

The company has yet not announced an engine selection, pricing, a first-flight date or a production timeline for the FAST4.