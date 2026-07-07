Avionics Company News

uAvionix Partners With Extra USA On AV-30 Upgrade

Extra USA will offer certified and experimental versions of the 3-inch electronic flight instrument through its service center.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
uAvionix Partners With Extra USA On AV-30 Upgrade
[Credit: uAvionix]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • uAvionix has partnered with Extra USA to make the AV-30 avionics unit a factory service center-approved upgrade for Extra aircraft.
  • The AV-30, available for both certified (AV-30-C) and experimental (AV-30-E) aircraft, replaces older factory-installed instruments and multifunction EFIS displays, configurable as an attitude indicator or directional gyro.
  • Key features include a standard 3-inch cutout, pilot-configurable display pages, audio alerts, internal battery backup, and ForeFlight integration, aiming to enhance safety and reliability.
  • The AV-30 upgrades are immediately available through Extra USA’s primary service center, which supports Extra aircraft in the U.S. market.
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uAvionix said Tuesday it has partnered with Extra USA to make the AV-30 available as a factory service center-approved upgrade for Extra aircraft.

AV-30 Retrofit

The agreement covers both the AV-30-C, for certified aircraft, and the AV-30-E, for experimental aircraft. According to uAvionix, the units will be offered as replacements for older factory-installed instruments and multifunction EFIS displays, including the AVMap EFIS.

The AV-30 fits in a standard 3-inch round instrument cutout and can be configured as either a primary attitude indicator or directional gyro. The unit includes pilot-configurable display pages, audio alerts, an internal battery backup rated for up to two hours and ForeFlight integration that allows flight plans to be transferred to the instrument.

“Extra Aircraft are precision aircraft designed for peak performance, and their avionics should reflect that,” Shane Woodson, VP of general aviation at uAvionix, said. “Partnering with Extra USA ensures that owners transitioning away from their legacy units receive a proven, factory-backed installation that enhances safety, reliability, and the overall flying experience.”

Availability

The AV-30-C and AV-30-E upgrades are available immediately through Extra USA’s primary service center. Extra USA supports Extra aerobatic and high-performance aircraft in the U.S. market.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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