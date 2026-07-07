uAvionix Partners With Extra USA On AV-30 Upgrade

uAvionix said Tuesday it has partnered with Extra USA to make the AV-30 available as a factory service center-approved upgrade for Extra aircraft.

AV-30 Retrofit

The agreement covers both the AV-30-C, for certified aircraft, and the AV-30-E, for experimental aircraft. According to uAvionix, the units will be offered as replacements for older factory-installed instruments and multifunction EFIS displays, including the AVMap EFIS.

The AV-30 fits in a standard 3-inch round instrument cutout and can be configured as either a primary attitude indicator or directional gyro. The unit includes pilot-configurable display pages, audio alerts, an internal battery backup rated for up to two hours and ForeFlight integration that allows flight plans to be transferred to the instrument.

“Extra Aircraft are precision aircraft designed for peak performance, and their avionics should reflect that,” Shane Woodson, VP of general aviation at uAvionix, said. “Partnering with Extra USA ensures that owners transitioning away from their legacy units receive a proven, factory-backed installation that enhances safety, reliability, and the overall flying experience.”

Availability

The AV-30-C and AV-30-E upgrades are available immediately through Extra USA’s primary service center. Extra USA supports Extra aerobatic and high-performance aircraft in the U.S. market.