Cirrus Eclipses 11,000 Deliveries of SR Series Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft has delivered its 11,000th SR Series aircraft, the company announced. The achievement was commemorated with a one-of-one SR Series G7+ featuring a Monteverde dark green exterior and the number eleven integrated into the fuselage, tail, and cabin to signify the milestone.

Since Cirrus’s first delivery in 1999, the SR Series has become one of the most popular single-engine aircraft ever built. Some estimates place the aircraft as accounting for nearly 50 percent of the piston aircraft market, as well as claiming the top spot on the best-selling general aviation aircraft list each year going all the way back to 2003.

“Delivering 11,000 SR Series aircraft is an incredible milestone for Cirrus,” said Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen. “Cirrus is the third largest aircraft manufacturer in the world, and our aircraft feature cutting-edge innovations including the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), Perspective Touch+ avionics and Safe Return Emergency Autoland, which continue to raise the industry benchmark and keep people flying with confidence.”

The 11,000th delivery also highlights the standard inclusion of Safe Return Emergency Autoland into SR Series G7+ models. Announced earlier in May, the FAA-certified autonomous system allows passengers to land the aircraft with the touch of a single button in the event of pilot incapacitation, making it the first approved autonomous emergency landing system in a single-engine piston aircraft.

Safety has long been a hallmark of the Cirrus platform. According to Cirrus, 270 lives have been saved as a result of their innovative Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) that are installed in all SR Series models.