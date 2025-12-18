Ex-NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle and Family Killed in Plane Crash

A business jet registered to a company affiliated with retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed in a fiery accident Thursday morning while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. The Cessna C550 crashed at approximately 10:20 a.m., local time.

This photo was sent to WBTV. The airport just posted to Facebook: “We can confirm there has been an aircraft incident at the Statesville Regional Airport. At approximately 10:15am, an aircraft crashed while landing.” The FAA is en route to investigate #ncnews pic.twitter.com/evfEnOk6fV — Katy Solt (@katysolt) December 18, 2025

NASCAR Legend Killed

Reporting from Motorsport cited a friend the family was en-route to visit, who confirmed that Biffle, along with his wife, daughter and son perished in the accident. CNN reported that six people were killed in total.

Photos from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames as emergency crews responded.

Flight Turned Around After Departure

Flight records suggest Biffle’s jet departed the same airport shortly after 10 a.m. before looping back and crashing on approach. The twin-engine aircraft is registered to a private North Carolina company linked to Biffle, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. The Statesville airport serves a number of Fortune 500 firms and several NASCAR teams, according to the city.

Update..This was the flight path of the Cessna 550 Citation that took off from Statesville airport and immediately turned around and tried to land. It did crash on that landing attempt back at the airport. More–>https://t.co/kAMeQu1QQM pic.twitter.com/rBeME1bX8o — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 18, 2025

The NTSB is leading the investigation. In a social media statement, the airport acknowledged the incident and noted that FAA officials were en route. The FAA and NTSB have not yet released details on the cause of the crash or the identities of those aboard.