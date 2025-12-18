Accidents/NTSB Aviation News Flight Safety

Ex-NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle and Family Killed in Plane Crash

Six people died in a fiery Cessna C550 crash at Statesville airport.

Jet Owned by Company Tied to Ex-NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Crashes in North Carolina
Key Takeaways:

  • A business jet registered to a company affiliated with retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed in a fiery accident at Statesville Regional Airport, killing six people, including Biffle, his wife, daughter, and son.
  • The Cessna C550 jet reportedly departed the airport before 10 a.m., then looped back and crashed during its landing approach.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the cause of the incident.
A business jet registered to a company affiliated with retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed in a fiery accident Thursday morning while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. The Cessna C550 crashed at approximately 10:20 a.m., local time.

NASCAR Legend Killed

Reporting from Motorsport cited a friend the family was en-route to visit, who confirmed that Biffle, along with his wife, daughter and son perished in the accident. CNN reported that six people were killed in total.

Photos from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames as emergency crews responded.

Flight Turned Around After Departure

Flight records suggest Biffle’s jet departed the same airport shortly after 10 a.m. before looping back and crashing on approach. The twin-engine aircraft is registered to a private North Carolina company linked to Biffle, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. The Statesville airport serves a number of Fortune 500 firms and several NASCAR teams, according to the city.

The NTSB is leading the investigation. In a social media statement, the airport acknowledged the incident and noted that FAA officials were en route. The FAA and NTSB have not yet released details on the cause of the crash or the identities of those aboard.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

