Missionary Aircraft Located in Haiti Mountains After Disappearance

Florida-based ministry says Embraer 110 was found following loss of contact near Jérémie.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Agape Flights via Facebook]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Florida-based missionary aviation organization, Agape Flights, lost contact with its Embraer 110 Bandeirante aircraft during a flight in Haiti on February 5th.
  • The aircraft was subsequently located in mountainous terrain, and Agape Flights reported that they believe there were no survivors.
  • The organization is withholding identities and additional details, requesting prayers and privacy for the affected families, and the cause of the disappearance has not been released.
A Florida-based missionary aviation organization reported that its Embraer 110 Bandeirante aircraft was located in mountainous terrain in Haiti after contact was lost during a flight near Jérémie on Feb. 5. Agape Flights said the missionary aircraft disappeared from tracking sources, prompting search efforts that continued into the following day. The ministry later stated it believed there were no survivors. The cause of the disappearance has not been released.

In a message shared with supporters, Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said, “Today is a day none of us ever imagined,” according to CBS. He also asked for support for the families of those involved. The organization said it is withholding the identities of those aboard and additional details while information is confirmed.

Agape Flights asked for prayers and peace for the families of the pilots in a statement earlier Friday.

“We ask for prayers for the pilots and their families, and for the entire family of Agape Flights during this incredibly difficult time,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “We also respectfully request privacy for the families as they navigate these moments with courage and grace.”

The Venice, Florida-based nonprofit conducts flights supporting humanitarian and missionary activities in the Caribbean.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

