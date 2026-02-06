Missionary Aircraft Located in Haiti Mountains After Disappearance

A Florida-based missionary aviation organization reported that its Embraer 110 Bandeirante aircraft was located in mountainous terrain in Haiti after contact was lost during a flight near Jérémie on Feb. 5. Agape Flights said the missionary aircraft disappeared from tracking sources, prompting search efforts that continued into the following day. The ministry later stated it believed there were no survivors. The cause of the disappearance has not been released.

In a message shared with supporters, Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said, “Today is a day none of us ever imagined,” according to CBS. He also asked for support for the families of those involved. The organization said it is withholding the identities of those aboard and additional details while information is confirmed.

Agape Flights asked for prayers and peace for the families of the pilots in a statement earlier Friday.

“We ask for prayers for the pilots and their families, and for the entire family of Agape Flights during this incredibly difficult time,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “We also respectfully request privacy for the families as they navigate these moments with courage and grace.”

The Venice, Florida-based nonprofit conducts flights supporting humanitarian and missionary activities in the Caribbean.