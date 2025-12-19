Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

NTSB: First Update on Crash That Killed NASCAR’s Biffle Family

Investigators say the aircraft struck approach lights and trees before breaking apart near the runway.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
[Credit: NTSB]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Cessna Citation 550 crashed at Statesville Regional Airport, killing all seven people aboard, including former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family.
  • The NTSB has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the jet, which crashed roughly 10 minutes after takeoff while attempting to return to the same runway.
  • The aircraft was engulfed in flames after impact, and the investigation is in its early stages, expected to take up to 18 months.
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators said Friday afternoon they have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from a Cessna Citation 550 that crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport on Thursday, killing all seven people aboard. Among those who died was former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, along with his wife and children. The jet was engulfed in flames after impact, and was destroyed just short of Runway 28.

Flight history

Biffle’s aircraft, built in 1981 and registered to GB Aviation Leasing LLC, departed Statesville around 10:05 a.m. before looping back and crashing roughly 10 minutes later. NTSB representatives said preliminary radar and ADS-B data show the jet made two left turns after departure, aligning for an approach to the same runway it had used for takeoff. Although weather at the time was VFR, there were broken cloud ceilings with drizzle. Although weather at the time was VFR, there were broken cloud ceilings with drizzle.

According to the NTSB, the aircraft struck runway lighting fixtures about 1,800 feet from the threshold before hitting trees, more lighting structures, and the airport perimeter fence, coming to rest with its nose pointed east.

Recovery status

Investigators said post-impact fire consumed most of the fuselage and inboard wing sections. All four corners of the aircraft and flight control surfaces have been located.

Officials confirmed the aircraft carrying Biffle and his family did not carry a flight data recorder and was not required to. The voice recorder is now en route to Washington for analysis.

The investigation remains in early stages and could take up to 18 months, investigators said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

