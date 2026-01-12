Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

NTSB Sets Board Meeting on DCA Collision

Probable cause and safety recommendations to be addressed Jan. 27.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Midair DCA Collision Near D.C.
[Credit: Scott Sturkol, U.S. Army]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB will hold a public meeting on January 27th to determine the probable cause of a January 29, 2025 collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • The accident involved a PSA Airlines CRJ700 regional jet and a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River.
  • The meeting will review investigative findings, consider safety recommendations to prevent similar accidents, and will be webcast for public viewing, with a final report expected about two weeks later.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Monday plans to hold a public meeting on Jan. 27, where board members will review the Jan. 29, 2025 collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

According to the NTSB, the meeting will seek to determine the probable cause of the accident, which involved a PSA Airlines CRJ700 regional jet and a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter. It will also address the circumstances surrounding the collision over the Potomac River and consider safety recommendations intended to prevent similar accidents.

During the meeting, NTSB investigative staff will present findings covering factual information, analysis and proposed recommendations. Board members will question staff, discuss the issues identified during the investigation and vote on the probable cause and recommendations, the agency said. The meeting will also be webcast for public viewing.

The NTSB noted that additional factual material, including reports and interview transcripts, is available in the public docket for the investigation. Following the meeting, the agency plans to release an executive summary of its findings, with the final report expected approximately two weeks later, according to the NTSB.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE