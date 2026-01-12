NTSB Sets Board Meeting on DCA Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Monday plans to hold a public meeting on Jan. 27, where board members will review the Jan. 29, 2025 collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

According to the NTSB, the meeting will seek to determine the probable cause of the accident, which involved a PSA Airlines CRJ700 regional jet and a U.S. Army Sikorsky UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter. It will also address the circumstances surrounding the collision over the Potomac River and consider safety recommendations intended to prevent similar accidents.

During the meeting, NTSB investigative staff will present findings covering factual information, analysis and proposed recommendations. Board members will question staff, discuss the issues identified during the investigation and vote on the probable cause and recommendations, the agency said. The meeting will also be webcast for public viewing.

The NTSB noted that additional factual material, including reports and interview transcripts, is available in the public docket for the investigation. Following the meeting, the agency plans to release an executive summary of its findings, with the final report expected approximately two weeks later, according to the NTSB.