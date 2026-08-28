Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

NTSB Vice Chairman Graham Retiring

His departure would leave the five-member safety board with three members unless another member is seated before Oct. 2.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB Vice Chairman Graham Retiring
[Credit: NTSB]
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Key Takeaways:

  • NTSB Vice Chairman Michael Graham announced his retirement effective October 2nd, shortly after being confirmed for another five-year term and designated Vice Chairman.
  • Graham's departure will reduce the NTSB board from four to three members, continuing a trend of recent turnover, though three members still constitute a legal quorum.
  • With a background as a Navy F/A-18 pilot and airline transport pilot, Graham joined the NTSB in 2020 and served on scene for key investigations, advocating for flight data monitoring and safety management systems.
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National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Michael Graham announced Friday that he will retire Oct. 2, little more than three months after the Senate confirmed him to another five-year term on the board.

The Senate confirmed Graham on May 18 to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2030. His retirement also comes less than six months after President Donald Trump designated him NTSB vice chairman for a three-year term. Friday’s announcement did not give a reason for the timing of his departure.

Board Would Drop To Three Members

The NTSB is structured as a five-member board and currently has four members: Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, Graham, Tom Chapman and John DeLeeuw. Graham’s departure would reduce the board to three members unless another member is seated before Oct. 2. Under federal law, three members constitute the quorum required for the board to carry out its duties and powers.

The board has undergone considerable turnover in the past year. Former member Alvin Brown was removed from the board by the White House in May 2025, while Todd Inman was removed in March. DeLeeuw, a former American Airlines safety executive and Boeing 787 captain, also joined the board in March.

Aviation Safety Background

Graham joined the NTSB in January 2020 after serving as director of flight operations safety, security and standardization at Textron Aviation. A former Navy F/A-18 pilot and airline transport pilot, he has logged more than 10,000 flight hours.

During his NTSB tenure, Graham served as the board member on scene for investigations including the 2022 Wings Over Dallas midair collision and advocated for flight data monitoring and broader adoption of safety management systems. The NTSB announced his planned retirement Friday.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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