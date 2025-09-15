Roswell Air Races: A new chapter

The Roswell Air Races this past weekend marked a new era for the Reno Air Race Association (RARA), now doing business as the National Championship Air Races (NCAR). For 60 years, RARA operated out of Reno, Nevada, until unexpected developments forced a move.

We sat down at the races with Tony Logoteta for the first of a short series of interviews to follow with executives, racers, and performers.

Logoteta, RARA president and chief operating officer, recalled the moment everything changed. He was on his way to catch a flight when the Airport Authority called and set up a last-minute meeting. They explained that, due to commercial development encroaching on the airport, the races had “one last year.”

“We were completely blindsided,” Logoteta said. “We thought we had five more years, but knew it was coming.”

That meeting kicked off a scramble to find a new home. After considering Casper, Wyoming, and Pueblo, Colorado, RARA settled on Roswell, New Mexico. According to Logoteta, the city “rolled out the red carpet” with a mix of open space and strong local support.

One of the critical hurdles was securing land for pylons—an unusual challenge for any potential host city. Some of the pylons needed to be on private property around the races, but Logoteta said NCAR went to the nearby Brown Brothers Ranch to see if they could work out an agreement.

“The Brown Brothers Ranch has been phenomenal,” Logoteta said. “Without their cooperation and the ability to put some of the aviation pylons on their property, this couldn’t have been a possibility.”

Building the Future in Roswell

For now, the focus has been on getting the races established and running smoothly in their new home. Organizers had to work quickly to bring the races to life on new territory, balancing incredible logistics with ever-high expectations from loyal fans and first-time attendees alike.

Logoteta said the organization hopes to add on additional venues and expand event offerings with more time in the new location. This year, though, was about laying a foundation and proving the races could thrive in a new location.

“Let’s do this year, recognize our assets,” he said.

Among the growth opportunities: expanding recreational vehicle parking and growing fly-in traffic. In Reno, the ramp held more than 300 general aviation aircraft, yet Roswell has the advantage of space—82 acres compared to Reno’s 48. That room allows for a more expansive spectator experience while helping ease issues like parking congestion.

The course layout also differs, with Roswell’s relatively oval track offering spectators a clearer view of the entire race compared to Reno’s more linear setup. Fans can follow the aircraft through nearly the whole circuit, an advantage that could become a signature feature of the Roswell event.

A Global Attraction

Despite its roots in Nevada, the races have always drawn a much wider audience than a similar regional event might. Aviation fans from around the world continue to make the journey.

“This is the only air race event in the world where five percent of attendees are foreign, and 65 percent are non-local,” Logoteta said.

For Roswell, that means an influx of tourism and an opportunity to become part of a truly international aviation tradition. Logotesta said he hopes to see those numbers grow even more in the years ahead.

And while questions remain about how the Roswell Air Races will evolve and be remembered, one thing is clear: U.S. air racing has found a new home.