Electra, Helsinki To Study Ultra-Short Air Service Across Gulf of Finland

Electra, the City of Helsinki and Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences have signed an agreement to study the potential use of Electra’s EL9 Ultra Short aircraft for passenger service between Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia. The cities are separated by about 50 miles across the Gulf of Finland, and approximately 7.5 million passengers travel between them annually.

Ultra-Short Operations

“Helsinki and Tallinn are a natural Direct Aviation market: strong travel demand, short distance, and too much friction in the journey today,” Diana Siegel, Electra’s vice president of commercial programs, said in a joint announcement Thursday.

The study will examine passenger demand, operating economics, regulatory requirements and infrastructure needed for small aircraft access points near the cities.

Electra’s nine-passenger EL9 is a hybrid-electric fixed-wing aircraft designed to take off and land in roughly 150 feet. The aircraft uses distributed electric propulsion and blown-lift technology to generate additional lift at low speeds. Electra applied for FAA Part 23 type certification in November 2025, and the FAA formally established the EL9’s certification basis in July.

Study Due By End Of 2026

“Electric aviation has the potential to reshape how we think about distance and connectivity,” Haaga-Helia President Susanna Niinistö-Sivuranta said.

Haaga-Helia and Helsinki will study existing passenger traffic between the cities, potential ticket-price effects and changes in demand by season and time of day.

The feasibility study is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The parties will also consider a future demonstration using Electra’s EL2 technology demonstrator, subject to additional agreements and regulatory approvals. Electra has previously said it expects the EL9 to enter commercial service around 2030.