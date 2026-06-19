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FAA, EASA To Streamline Advanced Aviation Approvals

Agencies say regular leadership reviews will track certification pathways, flight deck automation and data-sharing work.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Joby Aviation
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA and EASA have agreed to expand cooperation on safety oversight, certification approvals, and emerging aviation technologies following their 2026 conference.
  • Key goals include harmonizing approval pathways for advanced aviation technologies, accelerating automated flight deck integration, and using more operational data for rulemaking.
  • The agreement also focuses on improving information sharing regarding risks such as cyber threats, conflict zones, GPS interference, and extreme weather, while modernizing simulator capabilities and safety management systems.
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The FAA and European Union Aviation Safety Agency have agreed to expand cooperation on safety oversight, certification approvals and emerging aviation technologies following the 2026 FAA-EASA International Aviation Safety Conference in Chantilly, Virginia. According to the FAA, the agencies plan to focus on harmonizing approval pathways for advanced aviation technologies, using more operational data to support rulemaking and improving coordination on safety issues as new systems move toward broader use.

“This is one of the most innovative moments in aviation, not just for America but also for our international partners,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “Sharing information and fostering conversations about safety allow us to strengthen our international partnerships and ensure aviation systems evolve safely and efficiently.”

The agreement includes work on streamlining approval processes for advanced aviation technologies and operations and accelerating the integration of automated flight deck technologies. It also seeks to expand the use of portable electronic devices in the cockpit, modernize simulator capabilities, advance safety management systems and improve information sharing on risks such as cyber threats, conflict zones, GPS/GNSS interference and extreme weather.

“As aviation evolves at an unprecedented pace, strong cooperation between regulators is essential to maintain the highest level of safety,” EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet said. “By working together, sharing expertise, and aligning our approaches, EASA and the FAA can support innovation while preserving public confidence in aviation.”

The FAA said executive leadership from both agencies will hold regular reviews on the commitments. Next year’s conference is scheduled for June 22-24, 2027, in Cologne, Germany.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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