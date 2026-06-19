FAA, EASA To Streamline Advanced Aviation Approvals

The FAA and European Union Aviation Safety Agency have agreed to expand cooperation on safety oversight, certification approvals and emerging aviation technologies following the 2026 FAA-EASA International Aviation Safety Conference in Chantilly, Virginia. According to the FAA, the agencies plan to focus on harmonizing approval pathways for advanced aviation technologies, using more operational data to support rulemaking and improving coordination on safety issues as new systems move toward broader use.

“This is one of the most innovative moments in aviation, not just for America but also for our international partners,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “Sharing information and fostering conversations about safety allow us to strengthen our international partnerships and ensure aviation systems evolve safely and efficiently.”

The agreement includes work on streamlining approval processes for advanced aviation technologies and operations and accelerating the integration of automated flight deck technologies. It also seeks to expand the use of portable electronic devices in the cockpit, modernize simulator capabilities, advance safety management systems and improve information sharing on risks such as cyber threats, conflict zones, GPS/GNSS interference and extreme weather.

“As aviation evolves at an unprecedented pace, strong cooperation between regulators is essential to maintain the highest level of safety,” EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet said. “By working together, sharing expertise, and aligning our approaches, EASA and the FAA can support innovation while preserving public confidence in aviation.”

The FAA said executive leadership from both agencies will hold regular reviews on the commitments. Next year’s conference is scheduled for June 22-24, 2027, in Cologne, Germany.