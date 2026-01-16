Vertical Lift Center Planned for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 will include a new Vertical Lift Center focused on rotorcraft and vertical lift technology when the event takes place July 20–26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Experimental Aircraft Association said the area will serve as a focal point for helicopters, VTOL aircraft and related systems, expanding the event’s footprint for vertical aviation.

The Vertical Lift Center will be located within Aviation Gateway Park at AirVenture and will feature aircraft displays along with educational and industry-focused content. Robinson Helicopter Company and Vertical Aviation International (VAI) are supporting the initiative.

“The EAA Vertical Lift Center is a unique area that focuses on this unique segment and its potential,” Ren Scott, EAA vice president of business development, sales and events, said, noting the intent to bring rotorcraft and vertical lift communities together at Oshkosh.

VAI President and CEO François Lassale said the new space will allow a range of vertical lift concepts to be presented, from current rotorcraft operations to developing VTOL technologies.

“Vertical aviation is entering a period of fast growth and real change, and the new Vertical Lift Center at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh gives us a high-visibility place to show the public where this sector is headed,” Lassale said.

Robinson Helicopter President and CEO David Smith said the company’s participation is tied to education and workforce needs within the sector.

“The future of flight is vertical, and EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh is an ideal stage to sponsor and showcase the innovation happening across our industry, from traditional rotorcraft to the next generation of piloted, remotely piloted and unmanned systems,” Smith said. “As the demand for skilled engineers, A&P mechanics, and test pilots reaches an all-time high, Robinson is committed to supporting education and careers across vertical lift. We encourage everyone to visit the Vertical Lift Center to discover how these advancements are shaping the next era of flight and how they can become a part of it.”