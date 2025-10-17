Blue Angels Grounded at Georgia Airshow

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will not appear at this weekend’s Wings Over North Georgia Air Show in Rome, Georgia as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, organizers confirmed Thursday. The decision came after the latest budget vote in the U.S. Senate failed to pass, leaving no immediate path forward for restoring government operations.

According to Atlanta News First, organizers said the Blue Angels had “continued to proceed with planning in hopes a resolution would be reached,” but with no new vote scheduled before the show, the team will not be available.

Even so, the show will continue as planned with a full slate of civilian aerobatic performers. Current ticket holders will receive a discount code for a future event at the same venue, the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.

The cancellation is the next of several major U.S. airshows affected by the shutdown so far this month. Wings Over Houston this weekend will not include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, while the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach lost the Thunderbirds as well earlier this month, along with a variety of current U.S. Air Force jets including the F-35 Lighting II, F-22 Raptor, and A-10 Thunderbolt. The show nevertheless featured appearances by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds, as well as the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Falcons.

