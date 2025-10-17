Air Shows & Events

Blue Angels Grounded at Georgia Airshow

Rome event to proceed with civilian-only lineup as U.S. government shutdown continues.

Matt Ryan
Blue Angels Wings Over North Georgia shutdown
[Credit: U.S. Navy]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have canceled their appearance at the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.
  • Despite the Blue Angels' absence, the air show will continue as planned with a full schedule of civilian aerobatic performers.
  • Ticket holders for the affected show will receive a discount code for a future event at the same venue.
  • This cancellation is one of several affecting major U.S. airshows this month, with other military demonstration teams and aircraft also pulled from events due to the shutdown.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will not appear at this weekend’s Wings Over North Georgia Air Show in Rome, Georgia as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, organizers confirmed Thursday. The decision came after the latest budget vote in the U.S. Senate failed to pass, leaving no immediate path forward for restoring government operations.

According to Atlanta News First, organizers said the Blue Angels had “continued to proceed with planning in hopes a resolution would be reached,” but with no new vote scheduled before the show, the team will not be available.

Even so, the show will continue as planned with a full slate of civilian aerobatic performers. Current ticket holders will receive a discount code for a future event at the same venue, the Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.

The cancellation is the next of several major U.S. airshows affected by the shutdown so far this month. Wings Over Houston this weekend will not include the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, while the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach lost the Thunderbirds as well earlier this month, along with a variety of current U.S. Air Force jets including the F-35 Lighting II, F-22 Raptor, and A-10 Thunderbolt. The show nevertheless featured appearances by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds, as well as the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Falcons.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE