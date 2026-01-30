Public Benefit Flying Returns to AirVenture Oshkosh 2026

Aviation organizations that support medical transport, disaster response, and other humanitarian missions will be represented at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, where public benefit flying is scheduled to return as a designated feature of the event. The weeklong fly-in will be held July 20–26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with aircraft and informational displays planned in central areas of the show grounds.

According to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), pilots attending the event will be able to meet with representatives from multiple nonprofit aviation groups and learn about ways to volunteer their time and aircraft.

“In 2025, more than 1,500 pilots registered at Oshkosh to become part of public benefit flying, whether that is bringing relief supplies to disaster-stricken areas, flying cancer patients to their appointments, or even moving rescue animals across the country,” Rick Larsen, EAA vice president of communities and member programs, said. “This groundswell showed the great spirit of the general aviation community to be there when needed in any possible way benefit those in need.”

EAA said participating groups will cover a range of missions, including patient transport, disaster relief logistics, and community support flights, with opportunities for both pilots and non-pilots to learn how aviation services are organized and coordinated. Additional information on specific aircraft and organizations expected to attend will be released as planning for AirVenture 2026 continues, the EAA said.