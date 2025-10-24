Texas Capital Air Show Cancelled Amid Government Shutdown

The inaugural Texas Capital Air Show, originally scheduled for Nov. 1–2 at San Marcos Regional Airport, has been postponed to 2026. Organizers, who announced the decision earlier this week, said the move comes as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“We are deeply saddened to report that the inaugural Texas Capital Air Show will not take place on November 1st and 2nd 2025, due to the Federal Government shutdown,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “We have determined that we will be unable to give our great fans, and our Veterans and First Responders the kind of air show you deserve. The show, designed to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention through the Wings & Warriors Foundation, will now take place Nov. 7–8, 2026.”

The event was to feature aerial demonstrations by U.S. Air Force and Navy aviators, along with the Wings & Warriors Jump Team.

Ticket holders have three options: hold their tickets for the 2026 dates, request a refund by emailing organizers before Nov. 21, or convert their purchase into a tax-deductible donation to Wings & Warriors.

Organizers thanked supporters and sponsors, adding that they remain “committed to the mission” despite the delay.

The cancellation follows a growing list of airshows disrupted by the shutdown. Blue Angels demonstrators were grounded ahead of the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show in Rome, while the Thunderbirds withdrew from Wings Over Houston and the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach earlier this month.