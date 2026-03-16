Florida Lawmakers Target ADS-B Use For Landing Fees

Florida lawmakers have approved legislation restricting how ADS-B data may be used by airports in the state. The measure, CS/CS/SB 422, passed the Florida House last week after earlier approval by the Senate and now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

If enacted, the law would prohibit airports from using ADS-B information to calculate or collect landing fees or other charges from certain aircraft operators, including charges tied to landings, departures or an aircraft entering a defined radius of airport airspace. The provision applies to aircraft weighing 12,499 pounds or less operating under Part 91 and would take effect July 1, 2026.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. Tom Wright and advanced through several committees before clearing both chambers with large margins.

AOPA leadership said the measure is a step forward towards address concerns about how surveillance data might be used by airports.

“We’re grateful to Senator Tom Wright and Representatives Doug Bankson and Kim Kendall, who introduced this important legislation and recognized what’s at stake here,” AOPA Southern Regional Manager Stacey Heaton said. “Not only will this go a long way to protect the privacy of pilots, but it also ensures this safety-enhancing tool is only used for its intended purpose.”

The Florida landing fee measure comes as similar proposals appear in other states and in Congress. In Arizona, lawmakers are considering House Bill 2210, which would prohibit the use of ADS-B data by government entities or private operators to calculate landing fees or other charges. That bill comes in the midst of a growing fight over the possibility of introducing landing fees at Falcon Field in Mesa, Ariz., a major GA hub that includes significant flight training activity.

At the federal level, lawmakers are also reviewing the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act, which would limit the use of ADS-B information primarily to safety and operational purposes.

“ADS-B data should never be used for accessing a pilot’s personal information or for being used as a cash register,” AOPA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Advocacy Jim Coon told Flying. “[It] should be used for its intended purpose—to give pilots situational awareness to help avoid mid-air collisions and for controllers to create airspace efficiencies.”