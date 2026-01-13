Boeing Reports Q4 Deliveries as New Orders Add to Backlog

Boeing on Tuesday released its fourth-quarter 2025 deliveries across its commercial and defense programs, with a total of 160 commercial airplanes delivered during the quarter and 600 for the full year.

Commercial deliveries included 117 737s, 10 767s, six 777s and 27 787s in the fourth quarter. Boeing also delivered 37 aircraft across its Defense, Space & Security programs during the quarter, including AH-64 Apaches, CH-47 Chinooks, KC-46 tankers and other platforms. Boeing noted delivery figures are not final until quarterly financial results are issued.

The delivery update follows several aircraft orders announced this month. Also on Tuesday, Boeing and Delta Air Lines announced the carrier placed its first direct order for up to 60 787 Dreamliners, including 30 firm orders for the 787-10 with options for 30 additional aircraft. The widebody jets are intended to support Delta’s long-haul international operations and fleet replacement efforts.

“Delta is building the fleet for the future,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement. Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said the company looks forward to delivering the aircraft and supporting Delta’s operational plans.

Boeing further announced on Tuesday that Aviation Capital Group placed a 50 aircraft order for 737 MAX airplanes, consisting of 25 737-8s and 25 737-10s.

According to Boeing, the order increases ACG’s 737 MAX backlog to 121 aircraft and represents the largest 737-10 order by a lessor. Earlier this month, Boeing and Alaska Airlines announced the carrier’s largest airplane order to date, including 105 737-10s and five 787 Dreamliners.