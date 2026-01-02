Cessna Citation Ascend Enters Service With First Customer Delivery

The Cessna Citation Ascend has entered into service following delivery of the first production aircraft to a retail customer on Dec. 30. The milestone marks the market debut of the midsize business jet, which was introduced in 2023 and received FAA type certification in November.

Built in Wichita, Kansas, the Citation Ascend is the newest member of the 560XL series and features a redesigned cockpit, improved performance and a flat-floor cabin. The aircraft is equipped with the Garmin G5000 avionics suite, including autothrottle capability, three 14-inch high-resolution displays and synthetic vision technology. Textron said the Ascend was developed with customer input and draws design cues from the Citation Latitude and Citation Longitude.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines, the Citation Ascend has a maximum speed of 441 ktas, a four-passenger range of 1,940 nautical miles and a 900-pound full-fuel payload. Cabin features include larger windows, wireless control of lighting and temperature, and standard Gogo Avance L3 Max Wi-Fi, with optional global connectivity. Textron said more than 1,000 aircraft in the 560XL series have been delivered since 2000.