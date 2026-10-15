Aviation News Fuel News

EASA Expands Swift 100R Approvals in Europe

European validation extends existing FAA fuel approvals to more piston aircraft and engines.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
EASA Expands Swift 100R Approvals in Europe
[Credit: Richard Thornton | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has validated expanded FAA approvals for Swift Fuels’ 100R unleaded aviation gasoline, making it eligible for more piston aircraft and engines in Europe.
  • This validation extends to approximately 70% of FAA-approved aircraft and engine types, significantly increasing the number of European operators who can use 100R with the required supplemental type certificates (STCs).
  • Swift 100R is currently available at eight airports across Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Belgium, selling for slightly less than 100LL.
  • Further approvals for high-compression engines and aircraft models like Cirrus are anticipated by 2027.
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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has validated expanded FAA approvals for Swift Fuels’ 100R unleaded aviation gasoline, allowing more piston aircraft and engines to use the fuel in Europe. Germany-based Swift Fuel GmbH announced the development in a press release last week.

Expanded Aircraft Eligibility

The validation follows an earlier FAA STC expansion, which extended the approved model lists to more than 1,600 aircraft models and 1,200 engine models. According to Swift Fuel GmbH, those approvals cover approximately 70% of FAA-approved aircraft types and now extend to corresponding EASA-certificated aircraft and engines. Operators must obtain the applicable supplemental type certificates before using 100R.

“The EASA validation is the decisive step toward widespread use of Swift 100R in Europe,” Swift Fuel GmbH Managing Director Thomas Albuzat said in the company’s announcement, translated from German.

Availability and Future Approvals

Swift said 100R is currently available at eight airports across Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium. A public fueling station at Hildesheim Airport in Germany began operating in late September. Distributor Bollinger Aviation said the fuel is currently selling for slightly less than 100LL in its European market.

Additional approvals for high-compression engines and aircraft including Cirrus models are expected in 2027, according to Swift Fuel GmbH. The expansion comes as Swift continues FAA testing of higher-performance piston engines in the United States. Aircraft owners can check eligibility and obtain European STCs through Swift’s online portal.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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