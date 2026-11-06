Aviation News Airports eVTOLs/Urban Mobility

Electra Eyes NYC Vertiports for Fixed-Wing Flights

Companies will explore using barges, piers and elevated platforms for ultra-short takeoff and landing operations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Electra Eyes NYC Vertiports for Fixed-Wing Flights
Electra demonstrated a landing at Manhattan's Downtown Skyport using its EL2 in October. [Credit: Electra]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Electra has partnered with VertiPorts by Atlantic to explore infrastructure options for its planned nine-passenger hybrid-electric EL9 aircraft in New York City.
  • The agreement will evaluate both existing vertiports and alternative urban locations, such as barges, piers, and elevated platforms, to support the EL9's ultra-short takeoff and landing capabilities (as little as 150 feet).
  • This exploratory initiative follows Electra's successful demonstration of a fixed-wing aircraft operating from a Manhattan heliport.
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Electra has signed a memorandum of understanding with VertiPorts by Atlantic, a subsidiary of Atlantic Aviation, to explore infrastructure options for its planned nine-passenger hybrid-electric aircraft in New York City. According to Thursday’s announcement, the companies will evaluate whether existing vertiports and alternative locations, including barges, piers and elevated platforms, could support fixed-wing operations.

Exploring Urban Landing Sites

The agreement focuses on Electra’s EL9 Ultra Short aircraft, which is being developed to take off and land in as little as 150 feet. The aircraft uses distributed electric propulsion and blown-lift technology to generate additional lift at low speeds. The companies plan to assess potential access points throughout New York City before considering similar opportunities in other regions.

“Electra’s ability to operate from dramatically smaller footprints presents exciting opportunities to reimagine how regional air transportation connects with urban environments,” said Kevin Cox, CEO of VertiPorts by Atlantic, in the company’s announcement.

Building on Manhattan Demonstration

The agreement follows Electra’s Oct. 26 demonstration at Downtown Skyport in Lower Manhattan. During the flight, the company’s two-seat EL2 Goldfinch demonstrator successfully took off and landed at the heliport, marking what Electra believes was the first operation of a fixed-wing aircraft without vertical takeoff capability at the facility.

Electra is developing the larger EL9 for regional passenger transportation and has identified Springfield, Ohio, as the location of its first production facility. The proposed $850 million development is expected to eventually support production of up to 800 aircraft annually. The New York agreement is still in an exploratory stage, and the companies have not announced specific operating locations or a timeline for commercial service.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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