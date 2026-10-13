FAA Grounds Elixir Aircraft Following Fatal Accident

The FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive Tuesday grounding all Elixir Aircraft Model Elixir airplanes following a fatal accident during a production flight. The directive prohibits further operations until the aircraft have undergone corrective actions approved by the FAA.

U.S. Grounding Follows European Action

The FAA’s decision follows an emergency directive issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Oct. 2. EASA suspended operations of the entire Elixir fleet while investigators work to determine the cause of the accident. The initial grounding in Europe came shortly after the aircraft manufacturer began expanding deliveries into the U.S. flight training market.

The FAA said it determined that the unsafe condition could exist or develop in other aircraft of the same type. The agency adopted the directive without the usual public comment period, citing the potential safety consequences of allowing operations to continue before the cause of the accident is established.

Three U.S. Aircraft Affected

The FAA estimates that three Elixir aircraft are currently registered in the United States. The directive applies to all Model Elixir airplanes, regardless of certification category, and generally prohibits special flight permits unless specifically approved under the directive’s alternative compliance procedures. The agency said no approved inspection or modification procedures have yet been established, making it unable to estimate compliance costs.

“The FAA considers this AD to be an interim action,” the agency said in the directive. “If final action is later identified, the FAA might consider further rulemaking.”

The FAA is accepting public comments on the directive through Nov. 27.