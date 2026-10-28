Aviation News Flight Safety

FAA Shields Voluntary Safety Reports

New order protects certain safety information shared by industry groups to encourage voluntary reporting.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Shields Voluntary Safety Reports
[Credit: Iljanaresvara Studio | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has finalized an order protecting voluntarily submitted aviation safety information, shared through the U.S. Aviation Safety Team (USAST), from public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.
  • This measure aims to encourage aviation industry participants to share sensitive safety data, enabling the FAA to better identify emerging hazards and prevent incidents and accidents.
  • The protection covers safety reports, risk assessments, and meeting records, but specifically excludes information involving possible criminal activity, reckless conduct, or substance abuse.
  • The order applies to information shared via USAST and its affiliated groups, and does not supersede other existing voluntary reporting systems.
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The FAA finalized an order Wednesday protecting certain voluntarily submitted aviation safety information from being publicly disclosed. The order, published Wednesday in the Federal Register, covers information provided through the U.S. Aviation Safety Team (USAST), a government-industry partnership that identifies safety risks across the National Airspace System. The designation follows a proposal issued in August 2025.

Information Covered

The protections extend to safety reports, risk assessments, meeting records and information about the implementation of recommended safety improvements. The USAST brings together aviation organizations and existing safety groups, including the General Aviation Joint Safety Committee, Commercial Aviation Safety Team, U.S. Helicopter Safety Team and Drone Safety Team. Information voluntarily submitted by non-FAA participants will generally be exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act.

“This offers the FAA a unique opportunity to work with the aviation industry to avoid incidents or accidents,” the agency stated in its notice.

The FAA said participants could be reluctant to share sensitive safety information if it might later become publicly available, limiting the agency’s ability to identify emerging hazards.

Limits on Disclosure Protections

Under the order, qualifying information may remain protected indefinitely. Still, the designation nonetheless excludes information involving possible criminal activity, intentional falsification, reckless conduct, substance abuse and certain other misconduct. The FAA may also release de-identified or aggregated information to explain regulatory changes or communicate safety findings to the aviation community.

The order applies more specifically to information shared through the USAST and its affiliated safety groups. It does not replace any other existing voluntary reporting system, including NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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