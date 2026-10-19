ATC Privatization, Again?

The debate over who should operate America’s air traffic control system appears to be back. In a Monday editorial, The Washington Post renewed its call to transfer ATC operations out of the FAA, arguing that political interference, modernization delays and the agency’s responsibility for both operating and regulating the system have weakened safety oversight.

The editorial understandably pointed to the FAA’s handling of safety warnings prior to the January 2025 DCA collision, along with ongoing political disputes over how the agency is using artificial intelligence. It also cited a September Government Accountability Office report that raised concerns about the FAA’s management of its ongoing ATC overhaul.

The idea of ATC privatization has been debated in Washington for decades. Supporters say an independent organization could secure more reliable funding, accelerate modernization and allow the FAA to concentrate on safety regulation. But general aviation organizations have long opposed privatization, warning that it could mean higher costs and less access to an airspace system that currently serves everyone from recreational pilots to commercial airlines.

Other countries have already made the change decadeds ago, offering some insight into what privatization might mean for the United States. Their experience, however, presents a more complicated picture.

Does Privatization Improve Safety?

The FAA manages around 45,000 flights daily and has frequently described American aviation as the safest in the world. There’s good reason for confidence in the country’s safety record, particularly in commercial aviation, but declaring any single national airspace system the world’s safest is difficult. International statistics generally track accidents and fatalities rather than ATC performance, and reporting methods vary between countries.

Commercialized systems have also largely performed well from a safety standpoint. Canada’s Nav Canada, which took over ATC operations in 1996, reported 0.7 losses of separation per 100,000 IFR aircraft movements in fiscal 2025, below its established safety benchmark. The United Kingdom and New Zealand have also maintained strong records under their respective private operations.

It’s worth pointing out, though, that the evidence does not establish that privatization itself is responsible for those results. Improvements in surveillance technology, controller training, operating procedures and regulatory oversight have contributed to aviation safety under both government and commercial management.

Still, the January 2025 collision near Reagan National, among other recent headline-grabbing accidents, have nevertheless exposed serious problems in the American system. The NTSB concluded that failures involving airspace design, safety oversight and risk management contributed to the deaths of 67 people. The findings raise questions about FAA accountability, although there is little evidence that private management alone would have prevented similar failures.

The safety records both at home and abroad suggest that either arrangement can work. The more immediate differences become apparent when looking at how those systems operate, who pays for them and what happens to smaller aviation users.

What Changed Abroad?

Canada transferred ATC operations to the private nonprofit Nav Canada in 1996, while the United Kingdom established a public-private partnership for National Air Traffic Services in 2001. New Zealand took a somewhat different approach, establishing a commercially managed organization that remains government-owned.

In each case, government regulators retained responsibility for safety oversight while the operating organizations gained more independence over staffing, investment and day-to-day management. They also took on the responsibility of collecting enough money to fund their operations.

That last change has particular consequences for general aviation. Under the current American system, a pilot can request flight following, obtain an IFR clearance or use a tower-controlled airport without receiving a separate federal bill for ATC services. Aviation fuel taxes and other taxes help pay for those services.

Nav Canada instead charges aircraft operators directly, including annual fees for many smaller aircraft. In August, the organization announced an average 1.92% increase in service charges effective Sept. 1.

New Zealand has a similar arrangement. Airways approved an 11% increase in general aviation service charges over its fiscal 2026-2028 pricing period, including a 6.8% increase in the first year.

There’s also the question of whether fees discourage flying. Recreational aviation and flight training remain active in countries with commercialized ATC privatization, but there is little clear evidence showing whether privatization itself has directly caused long-term changes in participation. Fuel prices, aircraft ownership costs and broader economic conditions all play a role, and expenses on all fronts have a way of compounding in relative unison.

Still, smaller airports may provide an interesting practical case study. Canada’s experiences offers a few real-world examples. In 2008, for instance, Nav Canada replaced the control tower at Montréal-Mirabel Airport with a flight service station after traffic declined. Tower services returned in 2020, after aircraft movements increased and the airport’s operations became more complex.

The pandemic brought another round of proposed changes. As traffic and revenue collapsed in 2020, Nav Canada began reviewing service levels at 29 locations, including several smaller airports. The organization considered reducing or eliminating services at some facilities before ultimately reversing course in April 2021 and committing to keep its towers and flight service stations open.

The changes did not lead to widespread tower closures, but they demonstrated how financial pressure can lead an independent provider to reconsider service at airports with relatively little traffic. While the FAA is not immune from the need to react to operational changes, it is usually better equipped to take a broader view and sustain funding for facilities that provide practical value to local communities or to the larger aviation world, even if they might look like poor investments on a private ATC operator’s internal P&L.

That possibility has helped sustain opposition from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, which has argued that privatization could mean additional fees and reduced access for general aviation. It could also very well disrupt much of the ongoing modernization work that is meant to solve many of the current system’s known problems.

“Privatization would take years and cost billions, distracting from the work that is already underway,” AOPA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Advocacy Jim Coon said in a February statement.

The Promise of Stable Funding

One of the loudest arguments for privatization has to do with funding stability. Supporters argue that an independent ATC organization could plan investments over many years without needing to rely on annual congressional appropriations or getting caught up in federal budget disputes.

And certainly, there is a degree of truth to that. Federal budget approvals are often cumbersome and can be contentious, while private organizations can generally make decisions much more quickly and may be able to plan longer term, to the extent politics can be kept out of those decisions. Last year’s extended government shutdown here in the US could easily be the poster-chid of what can go wrong under the current system.

And it should be easy to agree that shutdowns, staffing shortages, and flight restrictions like we saw last year should not happen again, and it would be worth our time to explore how such situations can be avoided moving forward. Yet, once funding was restored, things got back up to speed and, generally, things went back to normal.

It is also worth noting that the American system already receives most of its operating funding from aviation users. According to FAA figures, approximately 90% of the agency’s fiscal 2025 operations funding came from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund, which collects revenue from airline tickets, cargo transportation and aviation fuel, among other sources. Federal appropriations provide additional support, but much of the money already comes from aviation activity.

Privatization would mean deciding how that revenue gets collected and distributed. It would also require transferring responsibility for infrastructure, employees and financial obligations to a new organization, potentially while the FAA is in the middle of one of its largest modernization projects in decades.

There’s also reason to question whether independent financing would provide the stability its supporters promise. Britain’s NATS was partly privatized in July 2001, just weeks before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks sent international air traffic into a downturn. The resulting loss of revenue quickly pushed the company into financial trouble.

By 2002, NATS had sought government support, and a refinancing agreement ultimately brought £130 million in new investment, half from the British government and half from airport operator BAA. A parliamentary investigation found that the debt-heavy financing arrangement established during privatization had made the company’s financial problems worse.

That episode exposed a major problem that independent management could not resolve. ATC privatization depends on aviation activity to generate revenue, but their expenses do not fall nearly as quickly when traffic declines. Major disruptions can therefore threaten their ability to fund operations and infrastructure improvements, regardless of whether the government runs the system.

Canada faced similar issues during COVID. Nav Canada increased service charges by an average of 29.5% in September 2020, explaining that the additional revenue was necessary in order to secure financing and sustain operations through the downturn. The company also reduced staffing and capital spending as traffic collapsed.

Those instances demonstrate that commercialized ATC systems are perhaps more exposed to aviation’s economic cycles than that in the US. Independent financing can reduce reliance on government budgets during normal operations, but it does not remove the possibility of government assistance, higher user charges or service reductions when revenues fall.

Back in the United States, work on the FAA’s modernization program is already well underway. Congress appropriated $12.5 billion in July 2025 for the Brand New Air Traffic Control System initiative, which aims to replace aging communications, surveillance, weather and other infrastructure. Private-sector companies, including Peraton, are activley playing major roles in the project.

The work has encountered problems. A September GAO report found that the FAA lacked a comprehensive lifecycle cost estimate and integrated master schedule. The agency was managing 11,389 individual project schedules, raising concerns about costs and coordination. Since then, the overhaul has faced higher cost estimates and additional funding requests.

Those findings give privatization supporters plenty to point to, but they also show where the FAA needs to improve its management and procurement processes. Transferring the entire system to a new organization would introduce its own costs and complications at a time when major infrastructure work is already in progress.

For now, Congress has shown little appetite for another restructuring effort. February’s fiscal 2026 appropriations legislation prohibited the use of those funds to plan or implement ATC privatization. The Modern Skies Coalition, representing more than 50 aviation organizations and companies, has also backed modernization, controller hiring and more reliable funding under continued federal management.

The international experience shows that commercialized systems can operate safely and independently, but their records offer little evidence that privatization itself makes ATC safer. Their experiences with economic downturns, government assistance and service charges also challenge the idea that moving operations outside government would resolve the financial problems facing the FAA.

America’s public ATC system has its shortcomings, and those do need attention; recent accidents and equipment failures have made the need for improvement clear and hard to ignore. But it also serves a remarkably broad range of aviation activity under a funding structure that spreads costs across the industry, and does so in a way that arguably provides better long-term stability than a private system could. Preserving that access matters, particularly at smaller airports and for operators whose contributions cannot be measured solely by the revenue they generate.

The FAA needs better management, stronger oversight and the resources to finish modernizing its equipment. Those are substantial challenges on their own, and the experience overseas offers little reason to believe that adding a costly restructuring would make them easier to solve. Keeping ATC under public management preserves a system built to serve aviation as a whole, while leaving room for the reforms needed to make it safer, more reliable and better equipped for the future.