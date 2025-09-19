FAA to Update Airline Evacuation Procedures Recommendations

The Federal Aviation Administration is directing airlines to re-examine evacuation procedures after several recent incidents in which passengers exited aircraft with carry-on luggage, NBC News reported Friday. The FAA said the updated recommendations cover crew training, passenger announcements and commands during emergency situations.

“Passengers have taken their carry-on items with them on a number of recent evacuations,” the FAA told NBC. “This slows the evacuation and puts lives at risk.”

The agency said airlines should ensure safety briefings clearly instruct travelers to leave all bags behind. Among the recent events prompting the action were evacuations in Denver and Orlando, where aircraft engine or landing gear issues led passengers to use emergency slides.

The FAA added that airlines should leverage safety management systems to review their current procedures and address hazards. Plans to release updated recommendations follow a recent request from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill, for FAA data on evacuation safety. The senator raised questions about the effectiveness of the FAA’s 90 second evacuation standard and suggested updates may be necessary.