FAA to Update Airline Evacuation Procedures Recommendations

Agency urges evacuation procedures to include clearer briefings to stop passengers from carrying bags during emergencies.

Matt Ryan
Aircraft evacuation Procedures
Aircraft evacuation slide [Shutterstock/Mario Hagen]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is instructing airlines to review and update their passenger evacuation procedures.
  • The updates address passengers taking carry-on luggage during evacuations, which slows the process and risks lives.
  • Airlines must improve safety briefings to emphasize leaving bags behind and utilize safety management systems to review procedures.
  • This action follows concerns raised by Senator Duckworth regarding the effectiveness of current evacuation standards and prompted by recent incidents involving evacuations in Denver and Orlando.
The Federal Aviation Administration is directing airlines to re-examine evacuation procedures after several recent incidents in which passengers exited aircraft with carry-on luggage, NBC News reported Friday. The FAA said the updated recommendations cover crew training, passenger announcements and commands during emergency situations.

“Passengers have taken their carry-on items with them on a number of recent evacuations,” the FAA told NBC. “This slows the evacuation and puts lives at risk.” 

The agency said airlines should ensure safety briefings clearly instruct travelers to leave all bags behind. Among the recent events prompting the action were evacuations in Denver and Orlando, where aircraft engine or landing gear issues led passengers to use emergency slides.

The FAA added that airlines should leverage safety management systems to review their current procedures and address hazards. Plans to release updated recommendations follow a recent request from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill, for FAA data on evacuation safety. The senator raised questions about the effectiveness of the FAA’s 90 second evacuation standard and suggested updates may be necessary. 

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

  1. FAA needs to take some responsibility here. These passengers are disobeying crew instructions and putting lives at risk, and need to be prosecuted. Even a slap on the wrist for these people would be enough to change the behavior at large I imagine.

    The airlines can also take action here by banning all these passengers caught carrying a bag off.

    Clearly the existing announcements and warnings are not working.

