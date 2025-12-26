Fire Grounds Perimeter Dash 8 in Winnipeg

A Perimeter Aviation Dash 8-100 flight was grounded Monday morning at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport after a fire broke out in the aircraft’s right wheel assembly during taxi, prompting an evacuation. The airline said the on-ground event occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. and involved 32 passengers and three crew members, all of whom exited the aircraft safely.

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the aircraft was on the runway when a flight attendant and ground control alerted authorities to a fire. The crew initiated an evacuation, after which airport rescue and firefighting personnel responded and extinguished the fire. The TSB said the damage was limited to the right wheel assembly and no injuries were reported.

The aircraft had been scheduled to operate a flight from Winnipeg to Thompson, Manitoba, with stops in Manto Sipi Cree Nation, also known as Gods River, and Shamattawa. Perimeter Aviation said all passengers were re-accommodated following a delay of approximately four hours and that the incident remains under investigation.