Aviation News

Fire Grounds Perimeter Dash 8 in Winnipeg

All passengers safe after wheel fire prompts evacuation, airline said.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
Fire on Taxi Grounds Perimeter Dash 8 in Winnipeg
[Credit: Winnipeg Richardson International Airport via Facebook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Perimeter Aviation Dash 8-100 flight was grounded at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport after a fire erupted in its right wheel assembly during taxi.
  • All 32 passengers and three crew members safely evacuated the aircraft, with no injuries reported, and the fire was extinguished by airport personnel.
  • The incident resulted in a four-hour delay for passengers, who were re-accommodated, and remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Perimeter Aviation Dash 8-100 flight was grounded Monday morning at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport after a fire broke out in the aircraft’s right wheel assembly during taxi, prompting an evacuation. The airline said the on-ground event occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. and involved 32 passengers and three crew members, all of whom exited the aircraft safely.

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the aircraft was on the runway when a flight attendant and ground control alerted authorities to a fire. The crew initiated an evacuation, after which airport rescue and firefighting personnel responded and extinguished the fire. The TSB said the damage was limited to the right wheel assembly and no injuries were reported.

The aircraft had been scheduled to operate a flight from Winnipeg to Thompson, Manitoba, with stops in Manto Sipi Cree Nation, also known as Gods River, and Shamattawa. Perimeter Aviation said all passengers were re-accommodated following a delay of approximately four hours and that the incident remains under investigation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE