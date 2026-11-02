Aviation News

Jeppesen Ends Paper Chart Printing

The discontinuation of paper charts comes a year after Jeppesen's acquisition by private equity.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Jeppesen Ends Paper Chart Printing
[Credit: Ivan Dudka | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Jeppesen has officially ceased its printed aeronautical chart service as of November 1, 2023, fully transitioning to digital navigation solutions.
  • This decision is driven by the increasing costs of managing paper charts and the aviation industry's widespread adoption of electronic navigation products.
  • While printed subscriptions are terminated, Jeppesen will continue to provide digital charts via platforms like ForeFlight, and pilots can access alternatives through self-printing or FAA-approved providers.
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Jeppesen has officially ended its printed aeronautical chart service, marking the end of a longstanding source of paper navigation materials for pilots. According to the company’s phase-out notice, printing operations ended Oct. 31, and all remaining paper chart subscriptions were terminated effective Nov. 1.

Transition to Digital

The change comes a year after Boeing sold Jeppesen, ForeFlight and other digital aviation assets to private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a $10.55 billion transaction. The businesses subsequently combined under the Jeppesen ForeFlight name following the acquisition. The company cited rising costs associated with managing paper charts and the aviation industry’s continued adoption of electronic navigation products as reasons for discontinuing the service.

“The majority of flights around the world utilize Jeppesen digital charts instead of traditional paper charts,” the company said in its GA notice.

Customers holding active subscriptions will receive credits for any unused portion extending beyond the cutoff date, while renewal invoices issued for service periods after Oct. 31 will be canceled.

Alternatives to Print Service

Jeppesen said it will continue providing digital charts through electronic platforms, including ForeFlight, which first integrated Jeppesen charts in 2017. Pilots who prefer printed materials can still produce their own charts using compatible applications. ForeFlight Mobile supports printing individual or multiple approach plates and airport diagrams, while Jeppesen continues to offer seven-hole punched paper for use in traditional chart binders.

The FAA also continues to make its charts available through approved printers.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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