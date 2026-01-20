Denmark Retires F-16 After 46 Years of Service

Denmark has formally retired its F-16 fighter jets after more than four decades of service. The final operational flights took place Jan. 18 at Skrydstrup Air Base, where four aircraft conducted a farewell formation flight. The aircraft were operated most recently by Squadron 727, which hosted a retirement ceremony attended by current and former personnel, according to the Danish Armed Forces.

The F-16 entered Danish service in 1980 and was used in a wide range of domestic and international missions, including operations over the Balkans, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Syria, as well as Baltic and Icelandic air policing. Speaking at the ceremony, retired Gen. Christian Hvidt, former chief of defense and the pilot who flew the first Danish F-16 into Skrydstrup, said the aircraft’s longevity was due to maintenance and operational standards.

“We never talk about the age of the F-16 because it has been maintained by probably the world’s best aircraft technicians and is flown by some of the world’s best pilots,” Hvidt said.

Although now retired from Danish service, the aircraft will continue operating elsewhere. Denmark sold some of it F-16 fleet to Argentina and donated others to Ukraine, where they have already entered service, the Danish Armed Forces said.

The retirement follows Denmark’s acquisition of 43 F-35A fighters, with the first aircraft delivered in 2023 and full operational capability expected next year. Danish defense officials have cited changing operational requirements across air, land, sea, space and digital domains as a key factor in the transition to the newer aircraft.