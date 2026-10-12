Sikorsky Unveils Containerized Drone System

Sikorsky on Monday introduced a containerized system designed to deploy four autonomous Nomad 100 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drones from locations without conventional airport infrastructure. According to the company’s announcement, the Nomad 100 Fast Pack combines the aircraft and their operational support systems in a single 20-foot shipping container.

The package includes mission-control software, communications equipment, power systems and maintenance supplies. Sikorsky said its planned configuration would allow operators to prepare two aircraft for missions in less than 15 minutes. The remaining two aircraft could be ready within four to six hours.

Designed for Remote Operations

The Fast Pack is intended for deployment aboard naval vessels, at military staging areas and from improvised landing zones. Operators could repack the equipment after completing a mission and transport the container to another location. Depending on the configuration, the aircraft could support surveillance, reconnaissance, light attack and logistics missions.

“Nomad will serve as part of a crewed-uncrewed team complementing missions anywhere from austere forward operating bases to ship decks and unimproved landing zones,” Sikorsky Vice President and General Manager Rich Benton said in a July statement.

Nomad Development

The Nomad 100 is an 18-foot-wingspan aircraft that uses twin prop-rotors for vertical flight and transitions to wing-borne cruise. It incorporates Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomous flight technology. The aircraft completed its initial ground and flight testing earlier this year under a program supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The new deployment system builds on the broader Nomad family, which Sikorsky introduced in October 2025 as a series of runway-independent uncrewed aircraft intended for military and civilian applications.