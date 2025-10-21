ROTOR Act Advances from Senate Committee

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee voted Tuesday morning to advance the bipartisan ROTOR Act, which would require nearly all manned aircraft operating in ADS-B out airspace to be equipped with ADS-B In. The legislation, originally put forth in July by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) would also put more limitations on when military aircraft can fly without transmitting via ADS-B Out.

The measure responds to the January collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that killed 67 people. The legislation also directs the FAA to review coordination between civilian and military operators and calls for an Army Inspector General audit of ADS-B usage and pilot training standards.

Sen. Cruz said in Tuesday’s Executive Committee that the ROTOR Act will enhance aviation safety.

“[The ROTAR Act] closes a dangerous loophole that allowed military aircraft to operate in domestic skies without communicating their position quickly and accurately to other aviators like commercial aircraft do,” Cruz said. “This legislation requires all aircraft operating in congested airspace to equip with ADS-B In.”

Cruz added that the NTSB has recommended the requirement “for decades.”

The ROTOR Act also mandates new safety reviews of helicopter routes near major airports and a public Army audit into compliance with FAA coordination agreements.

Committee Chair Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said the agreement “fixes both problems” that led to the DCA accident.

“Sixty-seven people died because the military helicopter flew invisible into another aircraft and pilots lacked the technology to see each other,” Cantwell said. “First, it closes the ADS-B Out loophole immediately upon enactment. Second, it requires aircraft operators to incorporate their fleet with ADS-B In technology by 2031—the first ever mandate for this life-saving technology after 17 years since the NTSB first recommended it.”

The ROTOR Act passed unanimously in committee and will now move to the full Senate for consideration.