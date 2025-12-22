Father-Son Pilots Identified in Deadly Statesville Plane Crash

Dennis Dutton, 67, and his son Jack Dutton, 20, were among the seven people killed in a Cessna Citation 550 crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday.

The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that the father and son, both pilots, died alongside retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and two children. The business jet, registered to a company affiliated with Biffle, crashed around 10:20 a.m. while attempting to return to the airport shortly after takeoff.

A retired U.S. Air Force Reserves pilot, Dennis was a captain for Delta Airlines, where he had worked since 1991. His son Jack was studying aviation in the professional flight program at Auburn University and was certified to fly single-engine planes just three weeks before the crash.

Family and friends, as well as Jack’s former high school athletics program, posted condolences on social media over the weekend.

Rest in Peace Jack, gone too soon pic.twitter.com/4corQLBuJi — Hough HS Athletics (@HoughAthletics) December 19, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, and the identity of the aircraft’s pilot during the incident has not been disclosed. Investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder, but the jet did not have a flight data recorder.