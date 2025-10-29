Air Shows & Events Aviation News Military Aviation

Blue Angels Fly Over D.C. Amid Shutdown

U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies over Washington following weeks of canceled shows.

Matt Ryan
Blue Angels fly over Washington D.C. amid Government Shutdown
[Credit: Andrew Leyden via X/@PenguinSix]
Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Navy Blue Angels performed a flyover of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on October 28, marking a temporary return to flight during an ongoing federal government shutdown.
  • The flyover was conducted to celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday, with the formation making low passes over the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol.
  • This appearance was significant as the Blue Angels and other U.S. military demonstration teams had been grounded for a month, leading to numerous cancellations of airshows due to the shutdown.
  • Eyewitness accounts described the six-jet formation making "shockingly low" passes over downtown Washington.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels performed a flyover of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 28, marking a brief return to flight for the demonstration team amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. The formation passed low over the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol during the midday event, held in recognition of the Navy’s 250th birthday earlier this month. According to Alert DC, the aircraft were authorized to operate in the National Capital Region between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The appearance followed a month of cancellations that sidelined the Blue Angels and other U.S. military demonstration teams from scheduled airshows across the country. Earlier in October, the Blue Angels withdrew from the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show and were unable to participate in San Francisco Fleet Week and the Sea and Sky Air Show in Jacksonville Beach. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds likewise missed performances at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach and the Wings Over Houston Airshow, while the inaugural Texas Capital Air Show postponed its debut to 2026.

Photographs and eyewitness accounts posted to social media showed the six-jet formation making several passes over downtown Washington before departing into cloud cover.

“The Blue Angels just did a few flyovers of the National Mall but have now flown off into the clouds,” posted Andrew Leyden on X. Another observer, Sam Brown, described a “shockingly low pass in tight formation” over the White House and Mall.

Despite the temporary grounding of most demonstration teams during the shutdown, the brief flyover offered a presently rare public display for the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron this fall.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

