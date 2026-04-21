ATC Summit Features AI Push, Flags Modernization Funding Gap

The Department of Transportation on Tuesday provided a broader update on its effort to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system during its Air Traffic Control Modernization Summit in Washington.

Officials used the event to discuss progress already underway across the National Airspace System, including replacement of aging telecommunications infrastructure, installation of new radios and radar systems, and deployment of digital tools in control towers. The summit also pointed to a gap between funded infrastructure work and software systems that have yet to receive full congressional funding.

Progress Across Multiple Systems

“We’ve already replaced 50% of the old wires, moving from copper to fiber,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the summit.

Duffy said additional upgrades include the conversion of nearly 270 radio sites and installation of 40 voice switches, along with new surface awareness systems now in place at 54 airports. Officials also said 17 control towers have transitioned to electronic flight strips, replacing paper-based systems still in use at many facilities.

Today at @USDOT's Modern Skies Summit, A4A’s Chris Sununu highlighted the progress made to overhaul our nation’s air traffic control system. Thanks to @SecDuffy and @FAA_Bryan for their leadership. pic.twitter.com/H9WfnMMyD2 — Airlines for America (@AirlinesDotOrg) April 21, 2026

Rebecca Guy, acting chief technology officer for the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization, said the modernization effort is organized around several work streams, including telecommunications, communications equipment, radar systems and electronic flight strips. Prime Integrator of the project, Peraton, President Justin Casio said thousands of telecommunications connections are being upgraded nationwide, with about half of copper lines already replaced.

Officials said radar upgrades include both terminal and surface systems, while new surface awareness tools are intended to improve tracking of aircraft and vehicles on the ground, particularly in low-visibility conditions.

AI and Software Upgrades

“We are using a version that is somewhat like Windows 95 if you’re old enough or a genre of Windows XP,” Duffy said. “We’re using older software.”

Duffy said the FAA is working with industry partners to develop new software tools that could use artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve how flights are managed across the system. Officials said the goal is to identify potential conflicts earlier and allow adjustments before congestion develops.

🚨 INTRODUCING the new airspace software that’s going to change EVERYTHING 🚨



❌ Siloed schedules

❌ Fragmented systems

❌ Built-in delays



THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED ✈️ pic.twitter.com/MAjMq2NuvD — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 21, 2026

Officials also said AI is already being used on the program itself to manage schedules, resources and risks associated with the modernization effort. Casio said the system is analyzing large volumes of program data daily to identify potential delays and conflicts before they affect deployment timelines.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is also evaluating tools that could move traffic management toward a more predictive model. He said the FAA and its partners are developing system simulations using historical data to better organize daily flight activity in advance, rather than necessarily relying primarily on real-time adjustments.

Officials said the approach could allow flights to be planned in a way that reduces conflicts before departure, allowing controllers to focus more on managing exceptions rather than resolving routine congestion.

Coalition Calls For More Funding

“The Modern Skies Coalition supports Secretary Duffy’s efforts to modernize our nation’s air traffic control system,” the group said in a statement Tuesday. “The event held at the Department of Transportation today shows the important progress made over the past year and highlights the roadmap for the next tranche of funding.”

The coalition, which represents more than 50 aviation industry organizations, called on Congress to provide additional resources to sustain the effort.

Duffy also said more funding will be needed to complete the software portion of the modernization program, which officials described as necessary to support the broader infrastructure upgrades already in progress.