FAA Ends Emergency Order

Normal NAS operations resumed Monday morning after the Emergency Order ended.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

FAA To End Emergency Order As Staffing Levels Recover
[Credit: Federal Aviation Administration]
Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA will lift its emergency flight reduction order on Monday at 6 a.m., allowing the National Airspace System to return to standard operations.
  • The decision follows internal safety reviews showing improved air traffic controller availability, now matching pre-government shutdown conditions.
  • This termination lifts restrictions on general aviation operations at a dozen airports, certain VFR approaches, nighttime commercial space launches, and specific parachute and photo missions.
The FAA announced Sunday evening it would lift the agency’s flight reduction emergency order on Monday at 6 a.m., clearing the way for a return to standard operations across the National Airspace System. According to the FAA, the decision follows internal safety reviews that tracked improving trends in controller availability since the end of the federal government shutdown. Officials said the data now reflects conditions seen before the work stoppage.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement that the move will allow the FAA and the National Airspace System to resume normal operations.

“Now we can refocus our efforts on surging controller hiring and building the brand new, state of the art air traffic control system the American people deserve,” Duffy said.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford added that the agency’s operations teams have focused on the safety of travelers throughout the period and that the restored staffing levels support ending the emergency order.

With the termination of the emergency directive, the FAA said limits have been lifted on some general aviation operations at a dozen airports, where most GA flights were temporarily banned. The announcement also lifts limits on certain VFR approaches at facilities with staffing triggers, along with commercial space launches between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. local time. Parachute operations and photo missions near facilities with staffing triggers can also resume as normal.  

The FAA previously soften flight restrictions last week following the shutdown’s end on Wednesday.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.
