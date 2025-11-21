FAA Searches for Air Traffic Automation Platform

The FAA on Thursday announced a request for information (RFI) for a Common Automation Platform (CAP), an initiative aimed at replacing the En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM) system and the Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System (STARS) with a single tool for air traffic controllers. The agency described the effort as part of a broader technology modernization plan announced earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A Single Platform for En Route and Terminal Operations

According to the FAA, CAP is intended to consolidate the systems used at air route traffic control centers with those used in terminal environments such as TRACONs and towers. Today’s systems operate on separate platforms that were developed during different modernization cycles.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement that the platform would “strengthen safety, reduce delays, and ensure America’s airspace is prepared for the future.”

The RFI outlines several potential approaches, including re-architecting existing automation assets or adapting an operational platform already used by another air navigation service provider. Hybrid approaches are also permitted. The FAA said it is open to a range of technologies, procurement methods and integration structures to support a growing airspace environment that includes new aircraft types and commercial space operations.

Modernization Effort Linked to Broader NAS Needs

The agency noted that ERAM and STARS are part of a wider set of legacy systems that require updates to meet current and future operational demands. Public reports in recent years have identified issues associated with aging infrastructure, including surveillance systems, radios, voice switches and telecommunications networks. CAP, the FAA said, is intended to streamline long-term maintenance, support system reliability and provide a foundation for additional capabilities.

The RFI is one element of a broader modernization plan that includes upgrades to communications, surveillance and weather systems, as well as updated tools for traffic flow management and electronic flight data. The agency has indicated that without accelerated investment, implementation timelines for several major programs could extend significantly.

FAA Seeking Comprehensive Industry Input

The CAP RFI requests information on system integration, interoperability, reliability and scalability. Vendors are asked to describe how their solutions would operate across U.S. domestic and oceanic airspace and how they would support coexistence with legacy systems during transition. The FAA also included questions on cybersecurity, user experience, cost considerations and service-based architectures.

Responses are due Dec. 19, 2025, and the FAA said submissions will remain confidential.

The agency has also released other RFIs in recent months, including requests related to runway safety lighting and traffic flow modernization, and said it expects to select a prime integrator for its larger automation effort at a later date. U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that an ATC overhaul contract––likely the prime integrator––would be awarded within a matter of weeks.