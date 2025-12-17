Joby to Expand U.S. Manufacturing by 2027

Joby Aviation announced plans Wednesday to double its aircraft production capacity in the United States by 2027. The California-based company, which is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, aims to reach a rate of four aircraft per month to support what it described as growing demand. Joby will manufacture aircraft from its existing facilities in California and Ohio and has initiated procurement of capital equipment and hiring to enable around-the-clock production in Marina, California.

The company said the expansion is a response to recent developments in the federal government’s support for advanced air mobility. In September, a Presidential Executive Order directed the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration to enable early operations of mature eVTOL aircraft in select markets, prior to full FAA certification. Joby has also reported more than $1 billion in potential aircraft and service sales.

“Given the maturity of our air taxi program and the significant demand we’re seeing for our aircraft, we’re confident now is the right time to invest,” said Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt.

The company is working with Toyota Motor Corporation to finalize a strategic manufacturing alliance, following Toyota’s $250 million investment earlier this year. Joby and Toyota have collaborated for several years on manufacturing initiatives.

In recent months, Joby completed an expansion of its California facility and began propeller blade production in Ohio. Four FAA-conforming aircraft are currently under construction for Type Inspection Authorization testing, the final stage in the FAA’s type certification process.