Senator Raises Safety Concerns Over Anti-Drone Laser System

Sen. Maria Cantwell, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee’s top Democrat, said recent incidents involving a laser-based counter-drone system raised concerns about aviation safety and coordination among federal agencies. In a letter to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cantwell wrote that the events highlighted what she described as shortcomings in interagency communication.

“These incidents highlighted serious process failures that expose the flying public to unacceptable safety risks,” Cantwell wrote in the letter, seen by Reuters.

The concerns followed several events tied to counter-drone activity along the Texas border. In one case, the U.S. military used a high-energy laser to down a drone operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near Fort Hancock, prompting the FAA to expand flight restrictions in the area.

Earlier in February, the FAA also temporarily halted air traffic around El Paso International Airport after concerns related to counter-drone activity before lifting the restrictions hours later. Cantwell wrote that the laser system had been deployed without adequate coordination with the FAA, adding that the situation “likely violated the law.”

The Pentagon and FAA said they planned testing last weekend of a high-energy counter-drone laser system in New Mexico to gather information on its interaction with aircraft materials, as well as of the effectiveness of its built-in safety features.

“[Testing would] specifically address FAA safety concerns while gathering data about the laser’s material effects on aircraft surrogates, validating the functionality of automated safety shut-off systems, and informing analyses for aircrew eye safety,” the Pentagon said ahead of the tests.

Deputy Transportation Secretary Steve Bradbury told Reuters at the time that the effort would help regulators determine operational limits for the technology.

The incidents and testing come as broader federal agencies have been increasing attention on drone activity and counter-drone technology.

Earlier this year in January, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of a Program Executive Office for Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems. It also finalized $115 million in counter-UAS investments for several high-profile events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with celebrations marking the United States Semiquincentennial in 2026.

The FAA, meanwhile, recently said it has been focused on expanding enforcement actions while working with other agencies to enhance coordination to address unauthorized drone operations in the national airspace system.