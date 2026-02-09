Amazon Drone Crashes Into Texas Apartment Building

An Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crashed into an apartment building in Richardson, Texas, last week. One of the building’s residents witnessed the incident and recorded video showing the aircraft near the building moments before debris fell to the ground. The Richardson Fire Department responded and officials reported no fire and minimal damage to the structure. Amazon said it is investigating the cause and coordinating repairs.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and are actively investigating the cause of this incident,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to media.

Cessy Johnson told NBC5 that she began filming because she had not previously seen one of the delivery drones in operation, adding that the drone appeared to move slowly toward the building before fragments fell, the drone crashed below and smoke appeared from the wreckage.

The Richardson crash follows other recent incidents involving the company’s MK30 drones. In November, a drone contacted a cable in Waco, Texas, and two MK30 aircraft struck a construction crane minutes apart in Tolleson, Arizona, in October.

Amazon’s MK30 drone is designed to carry packages weighing up to 5 pounds and operates within a limited service radius at low altitude as part of the company’s delivery program.