eVTOLs/Urban Mobility Aviation News

FAA Wants Feedback on UAS Airport and Droneport Integration

Agency is asking for input on how drone operations fit into airport and droneport planning, design and infrastructure.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Wants Feedback on UAS Airport and Droneport Integration
[Credit: GAO]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is soliciting public comments on the integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) into airports and droneports to assess infrastructure needs and impacts on future development.
  • This information collection aims to help the FAA address evolving issues in airport planning as drone and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) operations expand.
  • The request for feedback follows the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation's selection of eight pilot projects for the Advanced Air Mobility and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which will gather operational data on eVTOLs and other AAM aircraft.
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The FAA is asking airports, operators and other stakeholders to weigh in on how unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are being incorporated into airports and droneports, with public comments due April 22. The notice covers a proposed information collection tied to UAS planning, design and infrastructure needs as drone and other AAM activity expands.

The agency is looking for feedback on what airports and droneports may need to support those operations and how that work could affect future development. According to the notice, the information would help the FAA assess evolving issues around planning airports and related facilities as unmanned aircraft become a larger part of the operating environment.

The comment period comes a little more than two weeks after the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation selected eight proposals in 26 states for the Advanced Air Mobility and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). That effort, which is set to begin this year, will aim to gather operational data on eVTOL and other advanced air mobility aircraft through projects involving state and local governments, manufacturers and operators. Planned concepts that will be trialed include passenger service, cargo flights, emergency response, autonomous operations and offshore transportation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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